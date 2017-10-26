Vale -3% as lower shipping volume clouds otherwise strong Q3 results

Vale (VALE -3.7% ) is lower even after its easy Q3 earnings beat amid higher global prices for iron ore and widening quality premiums, as EBITDA came in slightly below the $4.38B analyst consensus estimate.

Even so, Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $4.19B, 53% higher than in Q2, citing higher prices ($851M), better premiums ($447M) on high quality iron ore products, higher volumes ($219M) on the back of the successful ramp-up of S11D and lower costs ($70M).

The figure may have missed consensus estimates due to lower shipping volumes, as Vale held back iron ore inventories in expectation of higher prices ahead, and a weak quarter for the coal business, according to Barclays analyst Amos Fletcher.

Despite "frustration" that Vale's debt did not decline further, Fletcher says the company is on track to meet its target debt goal of $15B-$17B by year-end; Vale posted net debt of $21.06B, down from $22.12B in Q2.

Vale also says it sold 76.4M tons of iron ore in the quarter, up from 74.2M tons in the year-ago quarter.