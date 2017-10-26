Wireless strength paces Q4 beat for Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications (SJR -0.1% ) has rebounded from an early-day decline after posting quarterly results that beat expectations on top and bottom lines thanks to healthy growth in its wireless unit.

Revenues were up 2.6% and net income from continuing operations inched up to $C149M. EBITDA of C479M missed an expected C$499.3M, however.

Subscribers grew for the third straight quarter overall. In wireless, it gained 41,000 RGUs; in its core wireline business, consumer division added 21,000 RGUs, part of a turnaround after losing 170,000 RGUs in the last fiscal year.

Revenue breakout: Consumer, C$937M (down 0.1%); Business Network Services, C$141M (up 6.8%); Wireless, C$172M (up 16.2%).

Free cash flow was C$2M vs. a year-ago C$9M.

For fiscal 2018, it's expecting consolidated operating income to grow 5% to C$2.1B along with capital investments of about C$1.38B, and free cash flow of about C$375M.

