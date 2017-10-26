Grupo Televisa names co-CEOs to take over Jan. 1

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) has tabbed Bernardo Gomez and Alfonso de Angoitia to be co-chief executive officers, effective in the new year.

Emilio Azcárraga Jean will continue working long-term strategy as executive chairman. The moves are effective Jan. 1.

Azcárraga also maintains direct responsibility for the company's soccer business (including the America soccer team) as well as for Fundación Televisa.

Along with that move, the company said Salvi Folch, formerly chief financial offier, will become VP of Strategic Planning. Carlos Ferreiro will become VP of Finance, and Jose Antonio Lara will become VP of Administration.