Potash Corp. lower after Q3 miss, narrower full-year guidance

Potash Corp. (POT -1.6% ) slips after missing Q3 earnings expectations, narrowing its full-year earnings and sales outlook, and cutting its margin forecast.

POT now sees FY 2017 EPS of $0.56-$0.62 vs. its earlier view of $0.45-$0.65 and the $0.63 analyst consensus estimate, and forecasts potash sales volumes of 9.1M-9.3M tons vs. prior guidance of 9M-9.4M tons.

POT expects nitrogen markets to remain volatile in Q4 and full-year gross margin to come in "significantly weaker" than in 2016, as well as "challenging market fundamentals" in phosphate that will continue to weigh on realizations.

As a result, the company cuts its combined nitrogen and phosphate gross margin range to $140M-$190M for 2017, trailing last year's combined total.

But pressure on POT shares likely will be short-lived as investors turn their attention to the merger with Agrium, says Brian Madden, portfolio manager at Goodreid Investment Counsel: "The bigger prize is the combination of the two businesses... [the new company, Nutrien] "is going to be bigger, and less volatile."