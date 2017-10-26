Banks better security than cryptos - BofA's Moynihan

"There ought to be a hard look at the policy of anonymous currencies, because the ability to track information of money flowing is one we use seriously against terrorism and as [a tool] against improper, illegal behavior," says Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.

"What our banking system does for this country and the world is we track all this money and the data can be found and then you can do things to find people."

In the meantime, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton says his agency is monitoring blockchain developments and has concern about fraud.

