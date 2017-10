Gilead Sciences Q3 top line down 13%; earnings down 18%; guidance raised; shares down 2% after hours

Gilead Sciences (GILD -2.6% ) Q3 results ($M): Total Revenues: 6,512 (-13.2%); Product Sales: 6,402 (-13.5%).

Net Income: 2,718 (-18.4%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 2,990 (-18.7%); EPS: 2.06 (-17.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: 2.27 (-17.5%).

Top sellers: Genvoya: 988 (+114.3%); Harvoni: 973 (-47.7%); Epclusa: 882 (+37.8%); Truvada: 811 (-5.5%); Vosevi: 123.

2017 Guidance: Net product sales: $24.5B - 25.5B from $24.0B - 25.5B; Non-HCV product sales: $16.0B - 16.5B from $15.5B - 16.0B; HCV product sales: $8.5B - 9.0B from $8.5B - 9.5B; EPS: $1.02 - 1.17 from $0.86 - 0.93.