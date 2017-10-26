Dominion jumps as Connecticut offers lifeline for Millstone nuclear plant

Dominion Energy (D +1.1% ) moves higher after Connecticut's House of Representatives passes a bill that may help it keep its Millstone nuclear plant open.

The bill, which passed the state Senate last month, would permit state energy officials to change the rules for how Dominion sells electricity from Millstone, whose profits have been hurt by competition from electricity generated by relatively cheap and plentiful natural gas.

Millstone could sell up to 75% of its output in competition with the other zero-carbon sources of electricity under the bill, which now goes to the governor.