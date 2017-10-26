Amazon soars after earnings smasher

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) trades back over a thousand bucks a share after a huge beat on its bottom line.
The company reported 35% sales growth in North America for the quarter and 29% sales growth internationally.
AWS sales rose 42% Y/Y to $4.58B.
Operating income fell 40% from last year to $347M vs. $178M expected. Whole Foods contributed $21M to the OI tally.
Operating cash flow was up 14% Y/Y to $17.1B.
Looking ahead, Amazon expects Q4 revenue of $56.0B to $60.5B vs. $58.75B consensus and Q4 operating income between $300M and $1.65B.
AMZN +6.85% to $1,039.00 AH.