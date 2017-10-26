Telefonica -1.8% despite beat, facing challenging home market

Telefonica (TEF -1.8% ) declined after posting Q3 earnings that beat consensus, but with some softness showing in OIBDA and challenges apparent with competition in Spain.

It posted earnings (GAAP basis) of €839M on revenue of €12.75B (beating an expected €12.73B). On an adjusted basis, net income of €1.02B beat an expected €935M.

OIBDA of €4.095B missed an expected €4.1B, though.

Total access of 344.5M was down from a year-ago 349.4M. Fixed telephony accesses declined to 339.8M from 343.9M; Internet and data accesses slipped to 21.7M from 21.74M; and Mobile accesses declined to 272.7M from 274.9M. Pay TV accesses fell to 8.376M from 8.397M.

In mobile access, smartphone penetration rose to 61.8% from a year-ago 56.4%; LTE penetration increased to 34.6% from 22.1%.

