Hurricanes cause Q3 loss, but underlying operations click at Chubb

Excluding catastrophe losses, Q3 operating income of $1.465B or $3.12 per share compared to $1.463B and $3.10 a year ago. Operating cash flow of $1.8B.

Property & casualty net premiums up about 4.5% for the quarter.

The property & casualty combined ratio soared to 110.8% from 86% a year ago, but excluding cat losses, improved to 84.7%.

Net investment income up 7.5%.

CEO Evan Greenberg: "I believe we are at the beginning of a firming price environment, driven by years of soft pricing that has resulted in inadequate rates in many classes."

Conference call tomorrow at 8:30 ET

Previously: Chubb beats by $0.11, beats on net premium written (Oct. 26)