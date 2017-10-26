First Solar +5% after routing expectations for second straight quarter

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +5.3% after-hours following an easy Q3 earnings beat on a 60 Y/Y growth in revenues, also exceeding Wall Street estimates, and raising full-year earnings guidance.

FSLR now sees FY 2017 EPS of $2.40-$2.60 vs. its earlier outlook for $2.00-$2.50 and $2.21 analyst consensus estimate, and it reaffirms guidance for full-year revenues of $3B-$3.1B vs. $3.05B consensus and shipments of 2.6-2.7 GW.

FSLR cites record bookings, which it says shows robust market demand for its Series 4 and Series 6 module technology and the acceleration of procurement timing by certain customers, as well as the sale of the California Flats project for the strong Q3 results.