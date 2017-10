BioMarin Q3 revenues up 19%; non-GAAP earnings up 169%; earnings guidance raised; shares down 2% after hours

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Q3 results ($M): Total Revenues: 334.1 (+19.4%); Net Product Sales: 298.8 (+7.4%).

Net Loss: (12.5) (+66.6%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 7.8 (+169.0%); Loss/Share: (0.07) (+68.2%).

Top sellers: Kuvan: 105.8 (+16,4%); Vimizim: 90.3 (+11.6%); Naglazyme: 72.1 (-7.3%).

Net loss improved due to $31.5M received from Sarepta Therapeutics under license agreement.

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $1.290B - 1.320B from $1.285B - 1.335B; Kuvan: $400M - 420M from $380M - 410M; Naglazyme: $310M - 330M from $300M - 330M; Vimizim: $400M - 420M from $400M - 430M; Net Loss: ($110M - 130M) from ($115M - 155M); Non-GAAP Net Income: $60M - 80M from $30M - 70M.