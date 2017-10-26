Adjusted EBITDA impresses at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is bouncing around wildly in AH trading after the casino operator reported Q3 earnings.

Adjusted property EBITDA came in at $473M vs. $448M consensus as both Macau and Las Vegas outperformed expectations.

Wynn Palace generated $553M of revenue during the quarter, while Las Vegas properties generated $460M.

Revenue from Wynn Macau was up 15% to $597M.

A lucky quarter for Wynn? Table game win percentage was notably higher in Las Vegas, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace.

Previously: Wynn Resorts beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Oct. 26)