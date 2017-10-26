Comms firm 8x8 beats consensus with 18% service revenue growth

Comms firm 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) beat on top and bottom lines with Q2 earnings where service revenues rose 18% and margins swelled.

Gross margin increased on a GAAP (to 75%) and non-GAAP basis (to 77%). The company posted a net loss of $546,000 as reported; non-GAAP net income was $2.7M.

Revenue breakout: Service, $26.1M (up 18%); Product, $4.36M (down 20.2%).

ARPU per midmarket and enterprise customer rose to $4,697 from a year-ago $4,351. Overall, ARPU rose to $442 from $409.

Cash from operations was $5M; cash, equivalents and investments came to $167M at Sept. 30.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m.

