Orchid Island Capital slips 1% after earnings miss

Q3 net income of $15.2M or $0.33 per share vs. a loss of $9.6M and $0.26 in Q2. Net interest income of $26.3M or $0.58 per share vs. $0.69 in Q2.

Dividends of $0.42.

Book value per share of $9.15 down $0.08 during the quarter. Today's close of $9.91is an 8.3% premium to Sept. 30 book.

Economic return for the quarter of $0.34 per share or 3.7% on book value.

