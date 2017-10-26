Orchid Island Capital slips 1% after earnings miss

Q3 net income of $15.2M or $0.33 per share vs. a loss of $9.6M and $0.26 in Q2. Net interest income of $26.3M or $0.58 per share vs. $0.69 in Q2.
Dividends of $0.42.
Book value per share of $9.15 down $0.08 during the quarter. Today's close of $9.91is an 8.3% premium to Sept. 30 book.
Economic return for the quarter of $0.34 per share or 3.7% on book value.
Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET
Previously: Orchid Island Capital misses by $0.10, beats on revenue (Oct. 26)
ORC -1.1% to $9.80 after hours