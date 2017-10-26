Google up after Q3 beats, growths in TAC and paid clicks, drop in cost-per-click

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares are up 2.78% aftermarket after a Q3 report that beat EPS, revenue, and several other analyst estimates.

Advertising revenue was up nearly 23% on the year to $24.1B. Ad sales represented about 87% of total sales, flat with Q2.

Aggregate paid clicks were up 47% on the year and 6% sequentially. Aggregate cost-per-click fell 18% on the year but rose 1% on the quarter.

Total TAC was $5.5B, above the $5.24B estimate and up 32% on the year.

Other revenue was up 40% to $3.4B, in-line with analyst estimates.

Other bets rose 53% to $302M. Analysts had predicted $267M. The segment operating loss went from $861M last year to $812M this quarter.

