Gigamon +5.8% on $1.6B deal to be acquired by Elliott

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) is up 5.8% after hours with news that it's agreed to be acquired by Elliott Management for $1.6B.

The deal is for $38.50/share in cash; Gigamon closed today at $36.15, a 6.5% premium. It represents a 21% premium to the unaffected closing price on April 28, the day on which Elliott was required to file a Schedule 13D with respect to ownership interest in Gigamon.

Gigamon will go private in the deal, which is being led by Elliott's Evergreen Coast Capital.

The deal's expected to close in Q1 2018.

