CubeSmart tops estimates, lifts guidance

Q3 FFO as adjusted of $77.2M or $0.42 per share vs. $68.7M and $0.38 a year ago. Estimates were for $0.40.

Same-store revenue growth of 4.1%, operating expense growth of 4.2%, and NOI growth of 4.1%.

Same-store occupancy of 93.7% up 60 basis points Y/Y.

Hurricane impact after insurance settlements to be about $1.4M (have been excluded from adjusted FFO).

Full-year guidance for adjusted FFO is upped to $1.57-$1.58 per share from $1.53-$1.57 previously. Same-store NOI growth is now seen at 4.5%-5% vs. 4%-5% previously.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

Source: Press Release