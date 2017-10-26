Camden Property misses, trims FFO outlook thanks to hurricane

Q3 FFO of $1.11 slips from $1.13 a year ago, and is shy of estimates by $0.02. Adjusted FFO of $0.92 flat Y/Y.

Same-property revenue up 2.5% Y/Y; expenses up 3.9%; NOI up 1.7%.

Occupancy of 95.9% up 10 basis points from last year.

Hurricane damage amounted to $0.05 per share and have been excluded from same-store results.

Full-year FFO per share is thus now seen at $4.51-$4.55, a $0.04 trimming at the midpoint. Revenue and NOI expectations have been revised higher, however, thanks to better Houston pricing post-Harvey.

Conference call tomorrow at 12 ET

Previously: Camden Property Trust misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 26)

CPT flat after hours