Gigamon revenues decline and miss in Q3

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) -- up 5.8% in postmarket action after news of a buyout by Elliott Management -- saw revenues decline and miss expectations in Q3, though profits came in in line.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis fell to $9.5M from a year-ago $14M.

Revenues fell 5.2% and missed; non-GAAP gross margin slipped to 82% from the previous 83%.

Revenue breakout: Product, $51.9M (down 13.3%); Service, $27.3M (up 15.4%).

Cash and short-term investments were $264.6M, up $20M Y/Y.

There's no call or guidance due to the pending acquisition.

Press Release