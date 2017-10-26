Mattel -17% after earnings dud, dividend suspension

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is down 17% in AH trading after a brutal Q3 earnings report led to a temporary trading halt. Shares were down 27% just about 20 minutes ago.

The company's margins rate plummeted in the quarter due in part to sharp revenue drops in the American Girls and Fisher Price segments. Higher freight expenses also squeezed on the bottom line. As expected, the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy is also being cited as an earnings drag.

Dividend investors may be rushing the exits after Mattel suspended its quarterly dividend in order to give it more financial flexibility.

Previously: Mattel misses by $0.50, misses on revenue (Oct. 26)