Stocks finish higher but at low end of trading ranges

Stocks finished mostly higher but slipped in the final stretch to leave the Dow and S&P 500 near the bottom of their narrow trading ranges.

Most companies topped expectations in one of the busiest days for Q3 earnings reports, including Twitter, which rallied 18.5% after beating earnings estimates and announcing that it could post its first-ever profit in Q4, and Ford, which added 1.9% as profits rose amid strong sales of its F-Series trucks.

But weakness in the healthcare group (-1%), particularly biotechs, kept the Nasdaq in the red and held the S&P to a minimal gain, as Celgene plunged 16.4% after missing Q3 revenue estimates and lowering its long-term financial targets.

The materials sector (+1.4%) surged to the top of the day's standings, assisted by Dow DuPont's 2.8% gain after providing upbeat preliminary results ahead of next week's earnings release.

U.S. Treasury prices ended lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding a basis point to 2.45% while the two-year yield rose 3 bps to 1.63%.

U.S. crude oil settled 0.9% higher at $52.64/bbl, the highest finish since April 17.