Super Micro Computer -13% after preliminary Q1 results, still no 10-K filed

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares are down 12.98% aftermarket following the release of preliminary Q1 results.

The company expects net sales of $675M to $685M (consensus: $652.04M), up from the previous guidance of $625M to $685M.

Non-GAAP gross margin should fall between 13.3% to 13.5% and EPS from $0.26 to $0.30 (consensus: $0.34), down from the prior guidance of $0.30 to $0.40.

Q2 guidance has net sales from $725M to $780M (consensus: $749.47M).

The company didn’t make its September 13 deadline to submit its overdue 10-K and intends to submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance within the 60 day window.

Previously: Susquehanna downgrades Super Micro Computer (Sept. 19)