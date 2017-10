Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +2.8% after-hours as it beats expectations for both Q3 earnings and revenues.

AUY raises its full-year production guidance to 960K oz. of gold, 5M oz. of silver and 125M lbs. of copper, representing respective increases of 40K oz., 260K oz. and 5M lbs. since the beginning of the year.

For Q3, gold production from AUY's six producing mines totaled ~257K oz., up 5% Q/Q, silver output rose 8% to 1.43M oz., and copper production jumped 27% to 37.1M lbs.