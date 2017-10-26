Digi International revenues miss in tough comp to 2016

Digi International (DGII -1.5% ) saw revenues decline and miss in its fiscal Q4 report, as its network hardware unit took a hit from a tough comparison to 2016.

Revenues overall fell by double digits to $45.1M; Network hardware dropped 26% against significant terminal server sales to large customers last year.

EBITDA from continuing operations fell to $5.5M from $5.9M, beating an expected $4.4M.

Revenue breakout: Cellular routers and gateways, $47.1M (down 2.6%); RF, $28.97M (down 14.6%); Embedded, $48M (down 15%); Network, $42.4M (down 26%); Services and solutions, $15.15M (up 119.5%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $44M-$47M (vs. consensus for $45.9M), EBITDA of $2M-$4M (vs. $5.1M expected) and a loss from continuing operations of $0.06 to $0.02 per share.

For fiscal 2018, it's projecting revenues of $200M-$212M (above consensus for $196.6M), EBITDA of $20M-$24M (in line with consensus for $22M) and EPS from continuing operations of $0.19-$0.28.

Shares are flat in after-hours trading so far.

Press Release