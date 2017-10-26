Intel shares up on Q3 beats, FY guidance raise

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are up 1.5% aftermarket following a Q3 report that beat EPS and revenue estimates. The company raises its FY17 revenue outlook by $700 to $62B (consensus: $61.39B) and raises EPS by $0.25 to $3.25 (consensus: $3.01).

Business unit performances: Client Computing Group sales totaled $8.9B, flat on the prior year’s quarter. Data Center Group was $4.9B, up 7% on the year compared to Intel’s forecasted high single-digit growth. IoT was up 23% to $849M, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group up 37% to $891M, and Programmable Solutions Group up 10% to $469M.

PC market: The sluggish global PC market took its toll with desktop platform volumes down 6% on the year with a flat ASP. Notebook platform volumes were up 1% with a flat ASP.

More ASP: Client Cloud Group had unit volumes drop 7% on the year with ASP up 7% due to a favorable pricing environment. Data Center Group unit volumes were up 4% with ASP up 2%.

Q4 guidance: revenue, $16.3B (+/- $500M; consensus: $16.11B); gross margin, 63%; depreciation, $1.8B; operating income, $1.8B; EPS, $0.86 (+/- $0.05; consensus: $0.83).

