Vocera Communications beats on broad revenue gains

Vocera Communications (VCRA +0.5% ) revenues rose 25% and the company saw strong bookings growth in Q3 earnings where it beat on top and bottom lines.

It posted a GAAP net loss of $2.9M. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.2M, beating an expected $3.9M.

Gross margin (non-GAAP) ticked up to 64.7% from 64.6% (Product, 72.6%; Service, 55.1%).

Revenue breakout: Device, $16.1M (up 14%); Software, $7.2M (up 37.9%); Maintenance and support, $13.75M (up 24.5%); Professional services and training, $5.3M (up 55.3%).

Cash, equivalents and short-term investments as of Sept. 30 came to $67.5M, against no debt.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $41M-$45M (vs. consensus for $44.3M), EBITDA of $3.2M-$6.7M (vs. expected $5.6M) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.07-$0.18 (vs. $0.15 expected).

For full fiscal 2017, it's forecasting revenues of $158M-$162M (vs. expected $160.4M), EBITDA of $7M-$10.5M (vs. consensus for $9M) and EPS of $0.10-$0.22 (vs. expectations for $0.16).

Shares are flat after hours.

