Eldorado Gold cites Kisladag troubles for Q3 weakness

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) +0.7% after-hours despite slightly missing expectations for Q3 earnings and revenues.

EGO says Q3 gold sales of ~65K oz. and gross profit from continuing gold mining operations were lower Y/Y due to lower production and sales at its Kisladag mine in Turkey, where gold production of nearly 36K oz. were down 27% Y/Y and cash operating costs of $491/oz. rose 16%; earlier this week, it cut production guidance for the mine, which has triggered a 42% plunge in the stock price this week.

Overall, all-in sustaining cash costs averaged $925/oz. vs. $777 in the year-ago quarter; AISC for the first nine months of the year averaged $859/oz. vs. $816 in the prior year.

EGO says Olympias Phase II commissioning continues and commercial production is now expected by year-end 2017.