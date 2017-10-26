Baidu down 10% after Q3, guidance revenue misses

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares are down 10.25% aftermarket following Q3 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. Q4 guidance has revenue from $3.34B to $3.52B (consensus: $3.73B).

Key metrics: mobile revenue as percent of total sales, 73% (+9% Y/Y); online market revenue, $3.02B (+22%); active online marketing customers, 486K (-7%); revenue per online marketing customer, $6,147 (+31%); traffic acquisition costs (TAC) as cost of revenue component, $372M; TAC as percentage of revenue, 10.5% (-3.7%); non-GAAP operating profit, $833M (+73%).

Cash: cash and equivalents, $16.25B; net operating cash flow, $1.45B; capital expenditures, $0.2B.

