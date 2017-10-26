Shaw adds to wireless focus, adding T-Mobile's Sievert to board

Along with earnings today, Shaw Communications (SJR +0.7% ) announced it's adding Mike Sievert to its board.

Sievert is currently chief operating officer at T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Along with his overall wireless experience at T-Mobile, Clearwire and AT&T Wireless, "Mike also brings depth of business-to-consumer marketing expertise in the industry which will complement our customer focused approach as we continue to grow and chart our unique path for our wireless business," says Shaw CEO Brad Shaw.

The company's earnings got a lift today thanks to strong results in its wireless unit, which grew revenues more than 16%.