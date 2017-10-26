US Ecology -10% after big Q3 miss, reduced full-year earnings guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) -9.7% after-hours following a wide Q3 earnings miss and downside full-year EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.72 vs. its previous outlook for $1.69-$1.93 and $1.78 analyst consensus estimate.

ECOL says it incurred $1M-plus in direct hurricane-related expenses in Q3, primarily related to storm water management at its Texas facility, and absorbed a one-time $1.1M charge related to a property tax assessment now under appeal.

"The impacts of Hurricane Harvey, the property tax assessment charge, a less favorable service mix and Event Business shifting to 2018 will be difficult to overcome in one quarter," the company says.