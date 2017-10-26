Western Digital down after Q1 results, in-line guidance, Toshiba comments

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) shares are down 2.1% aftermarket following Q1 results that beat revenue and EPS estimates. Q2 guidance from the earnings call put revenue from $5.2B to $5.3B (consensus: $5.33B) and EPS from $3.60 to $3.70 (consensus: $3.47).

CY18 guidance has non-GAAP EPS at $13. No consensus estimate provided here since that’s calendar year, not fiscal.

Toshiba comments: Western Digital says on the call that it still plans to participate in JVs like Fab 6 if the companies can resolve differences but WDC isn’t confident in that outcome. WDC expects an arbitration ruling against Toshiba in 1H18 and says it has made a number of allowances to try to meet Toshiba’s needs.

