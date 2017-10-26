AIG sues Disney over $25M insurance reimbursement demand

AIG (AIG -0.4% ) is suing Walt Disney (DIS +0.8% ), looking to avoid reimbursement costs tied to a settlement over the ABC News "pink slime" case.

Disney settled a defamation case filed by Beef Products Inc. likely for $177M along with insurance recoveries.

BPI had sued ABC for $5.7B in 2012, saying Disney's term for its "lean finely textured beef" was disparaging and that the news reports contained errors and omissions.

Disney issued a demand for $25M in reimbursement, but AIG Specialty Insurance is urging a judge to reject that demand under a policy that excludes coverage for claims alleging malice.

AIG says Disney's policy covers some defamation claims but only if the company first found an outside lawyer to deem planned statements acceptable for broadcast.