Valero closes lower even after strong Q3, spiking refiner margins

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) fell along with most other refiners today, despite reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and 25% higher refining margins thanks to higher prices for gasoline and diesel in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

VLO says it exported 339K barrels of gasoline and diesel per day during Q3 vs. 329K bbl/day in the prior-year quarter, while paying $230M in biofuel blending costs to meet the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, up from $198M a year ago, mostly attributed to higher RIN expenses.

In today's earnings conference call, VLO said the Diamond Pipeline, which will link its Memphis refinery to storage terminals in Oklahoma, should come online this December, adding 200K bbl/day of capacity to process domestic crude oil.

Meanwhile, Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) says it continues to target annual distribution growth of 25% for 2017 and at least 20% for 2018.