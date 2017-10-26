Texas regulators ask hard questions on Sempra's $9.4B deal for Oncor

Texas regulators expressed skepticism today over Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) proposed $9.4B offer to buy the Oncor electricity transmission business, raising questions and concerns about the debt SRE plans to take on to finance the project and risks posed by the company's other projects.

Today's hearing held by the state's Public Utility Commission, which killed two earlier deals for Oncor from other suitors, was the start of a process that could last months.

One commissioner, who also opposed the two earlier deals, noted SRE’s debt has climbed from less than $5B in 2007 to ~$18B in 2017.

SRE boasts an investment-grade credit rating, but the Texas PUC wants assurance that geopolitical risks from far-flung projects in places such as Chile and Peru would not weigh on Oncor and force requests for rate increases.