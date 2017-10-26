IHeartMedia, creditors still a ways apart in debt talks

New disclosures of debt restructuring talks between iHeartMedia (IHRT -3.2% ) and a group of lenders and bondholders shows the sides still look far apart, the WSJ notes.

IHeartMedia is trying to avoid bankruptcy and is proposing to restructure $15.5B out of court, while a group led by Franklin Resources is pushing a plan for prepackaged bankruptcy, where senior bondholders and term loan lenders would get most of the shares in the radio business and in billboard firm Clear Channel Outdoor Holding (NYSE:CCO).

The company's counterproposal gives junior bondholders and private-equity owners Bain and Thomas H. Lee more than 50% of iHeartMedia equity and 30% of what it owns of Clear Channel, with the rest going to senior bondholders and term loan lenders.

Where the two plans agree: Senior creditors that hold about $12.8B in priority guarantee notes and term loans would get $6B-$7B in new secured notes or loans.

More than $640M in bond debt is set to mature in the coming year.