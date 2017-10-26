Suncor reports progress in dispute with Total over Fort Hills project

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) says it has made progress in resolving a commercial dispute with joint venture partner Total (NYSE:TOT) over funding for the new Fort Hills oil sands mining project.

The plant is expected to be operating at 90% of its 190K bbl/day capacity by this time next year, SU CEO Steve Williams said on today's earnings conference call.

Without offering details, Williams said the sums involved in the dispute were not significant and would not affect the timing of oil being produced from Fort Hills later this year.

SU also enjoyed a boost as the Alberta Energy Regulator approved its plan for managing the vast tailings ponds produced by its base plant mining operations.

SU rose nearly 2% in today's trade after reporting its strongest quarterly results - a Q3 profit of nearly $1.3B - since oil was at $100/bbl.