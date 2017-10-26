AT&T: Resuming America Movil interconnect fees would cost rivals millions

As Mexican regulators consider lightening one aspect of tough 2014 telecoms reform made to restrict Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMX -2% ), rival AT&T (T +0.6% ) is arguing that a one-penny change could cost Mexican-market competitors millions.

Mexico's Federal Institute of Telecommunications is looking at again allowing America Movil to charge competitors for connecting calls to its network.

But AT&T estimates for each centavo America Movil could charge, rivals would pay a collective $20M/year. That estimate doesn't account for any potential reduction in the fees that nondominant companies like AT&T and Telefonica (TEF -1.8% ) could charge for interconnection.

And AT&T argues that the competitive effect is bigger, since $20M paid from rivals is $20M more that America Movil has.

A gap between America Movil and rivals' charges of 0.19 pesos could become more than 0.08 pesos smaller under a proposal that IFT is considering.