EU reassessing 2014 Liberty-Ziggo deal after court annuls it

A court has struck down a 2014 approval of Liberty Global's (LBTYA -0.6% ) takeover of Dutch cable operator Ziggo, in a move pushed by persistent rival Royal KPN (KKPNY -1.3% ).

KPN had filed a challenge in 2015, after a 2014 ruling by then-EU antitrust commissioner Joaquin Almunia that the deal wouldn't be detrimental to Dutch consumers. Liberty closed a deal in early 2014 to take over the rest of Ziggo that valued the provider at €10B.

The European Commission now says it will reassess the takeover, either through a new notification or a supplement and adds that the court's rejection of the deal is "procedural" over the EU's approach to its approval three years ago.