Acme United buying First Aid Only plant for $4M

Acme United (ACU -4.8% ) has exercised an option to buy its First Aid Only manufacturing/distribution center for $4M.

The option was part of its transaction for First Aid Only that Acme wrapped in 2014. The facility holds 53,000 square feet of office, manufacturing and warehouse space on 2.86 acres in Vancouver, Wash.

Annual rent net of expenses is $407,000. After depreciation, the company says, the acquisition will be accretive.

"The commercial real estate market today in Vancouver, Wash., is strong, and the purchase represents an excellent value for our shareholders. We expect savings to begin immediately," says CEO Walter Johnsen.