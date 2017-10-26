Glacier Bancorp acquiring Inter-Mountain for $173M

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI +1.5% ) has a definitive deal worth about $173.4M to acquire Inter-Mountain Bancorp, the holding company for Bozeman, Mont.-based First Security Bank.

First Security Bank has eleven offices serving Montana, and as of Sept. 30 had $1B in total assets, $658M in gross loans and deposits of $874M.

That's Glacier's ninth announced deal in five years.

Each share of Inter-Mountain common stock will be exchanged for 22.841 shares of GBCI.

The company says excluding one-time transaction expenses, the acquisition is immediately accretive to EPS.