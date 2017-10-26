Planet Payment +16.5% on deal to be acquired by Fintrax

Planet Payment (NASDAQ:PLPM) has jumped 16.5% after hours on word that it's agreed to be acquired by Fintrax Group for $4.50/share in cash.

Planet Payment closed at $3.82 today and is quoting at $4.45 after hours.

The company's board unanimously approved the buyout, which is subject to stockholders tendering a majority of outstanding shares during a tender offer along with regulatory approvals.

Planet Payment's directors and executive officers and other certain shareholders who represent 28% interest have agreed to tender shares into the offer.

The deal's expected to close by year-end.