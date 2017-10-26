Ensco books Q3 loss on fewer rig days, reduced dayrates

Ensco (ESV -0.8% ) edges lower after reporting a lighter than expected Q3 loss with a 16% Y/Y decline in revenues, hurt by fewer rig days and lower dayrates.

ESV's $0.05/share adjusted loss from continuing operations nevertheless was in contrast to earnings of $0.21/share in the year-ago quarter, and a decline in the average dayrate for the fleet of $166K from $184K last year held down revenues in the quarter.

Q3 floater revenues totaled $292M vs. $319M a year ago, hurt by a decline in reported utilization to 46% from 48% and in the average dayrate to $334K from $353K in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 jackup revenues were $153M vs. $214M a year ago due to fewer rig operating days and a decline in the average dayrate to $88K from $109K; reported utilization rose to 60% from 55% last year due to the retirement of several jackups.