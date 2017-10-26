Western Gas Partners upped to Buy at Stifel

Western Gas Partners (WES +1% ) is higher after Stifel upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $54 price target, citing several accomplishments during 2017 that support the partnership's strong growth into 2018 and beyond.

Stifel also notes WES completed transactions to strengthen its capital structure, which removed equity market requirements in 2017 and should continue well into 2018.

History suggests Anadarko Petroleum's support also provides confidence that WES's growth is well established and a lifeline is available should the macro environment shift