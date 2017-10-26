Report: Colony out, 22 other buyers in talks for Weinstein Company

Colony Capital (CLNS -0.9%) is out as a potential buyer of distressed film producer the Weinstein Company, a source tells TheWrap, but 22 other prospective buyers are interested in a deal that could reach $300M.
That includes Viacom (VIA -0.6%, VIAB -0.7%), MGM, Lions Gate (LGF.A -2.7%, LGF.B -3.4%) and Ron Burkle's Yucaipa, according to the report. Last week, Burkle was reported by the Financial Times to be working with ousted co-founder Harvey Weinstein and Len Blavatnik on a buyout.
A sale would be completed by November's end, TheWrap says, and would require the resignation of co-founder Bob Weinstein -- Harvey's brother and the president of Dimension Films.
A winning bidder wouldn't inherit any criminal liability linked to the dozens of accusers of Harvey Weinstein.
Variety reported last week that Colony would get a three-week window to work through a deal for some or all Weinstein Company assets.
