Sohu.com down on Q3 EPS, brand ad weakness

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares are down 2.33% premarket after a Q3 report that beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS.

Revenue: Total online advertising, $300M (+15% Y/Y); brand advertising, $75M (-33%); search and search-related advertising revenue, $225M (+50%); Sogou, $257M (+55%); online game, $132M (+34%).

Key metrics: operating expenses, $329M (+45%); operating loss, $75M (+$37M); Sohu.com net loss, $93M; cash and equivalents, $1.28B.

Margins: Non-GAAP total gross margin, 49% (+3%); online ad business, 36% (+4%); search and search-related, 49% (flat); online games, 87% (+11%).

"We had mixed results in the third quarter. While greater efforts are needed to get our brand advertising business back on a growth track, we are pleased with the solid performance of our search and online game businesses,” says Chairman and CEO Dr. Charles Zhang.

