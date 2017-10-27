Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (93% upside) price target by Canaccord Genuity.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) initiated with Hold rating and $110 (9% upside) price target by Canaccord.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) initiated with Overweight rating and $$22 (137% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (59% upside) price target by Canaccord.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) initiated with Hold rating and $340 (10% upside) price target by Canaccord.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley with a $97 (3% downside risk). Downgraded to Market Perform by JMP Securities. Downgraded to Neutral by Canto Fitzgerald with a $112 price target.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) upgraded to Neutral with a $70 (14% upside) by BofA/Merrill Lynch.

QuintilesIMS (NYSE:Q) upgraded to Buy with a $128 (21% upside) price target by Stifel.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) downgraded to Neutral with a $71 (flat) by JPMorgan.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) downgraded to Neutral with a $175 (2% downside risk) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) downgraded to Neutral with a $44 (7% downside risk) price target by JPMorgan.