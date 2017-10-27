Merrimack's MM-121 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for heregulin-positive lung cancer

The FDA designates Merrimack Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:MACK) MM-121 (seribantumab) an Orphan Drug for the treatment of heregulin-positive non-small cell lung cancer.

Heregulin is a secreted growth factor that is associated with cell proliferation, invasion, survival and differentiation in certain malignancies. In other words, heregulin-positive cancers are characterized by aggressive disease and poor prognoses.

Seribantumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to a receptor on tumor cells called ErbB3, which is activated by heregulin. ErbB3 signaling is thought to play a key role in tumor growth and resistance to cytotoxic and anti-endocrine therapies. Seribantumab blocks ErbB3 signaling which enhances the anti-tumor effect of the combination drug.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

Previously: Merrimack's seribantumab Fast Track'd for type of lung cancer; shares up 4% premarket (July 6, 2016)