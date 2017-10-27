Uber hires new British operations head

Uber (Private:UBER) appoints former Bank of England advisor Laurel Powers-Freeling as its new British operations head.

The hiring for the new, nonexecutive position follows the recent resignation of U.K operation head Jo Bertram. Uber still plans to hire a permanent UK operating chief.

Uber is currently appealing a Transport for London decision to suspend its license due to concerns about corporate responsibility. The business can remain in operation during the appeal process.

Uber had 40K drivers and about 3.5M customers in London as of September.

