Bloomberg: WeWork will pay $785M for London campus

Bloomberg reports that WeWork (Private:VWORK) is in talks to buy a 12-building campus in the London financial district.

The $20B collaborative workplace company agrees to pay $785M for Devonshire Square, the collection of buildings totaling more than 620K square feet near the Liverpool Street station. The buildings sit on a 5-acre estate so WeWork could expand with new facilities in the future.

Earlier this week, WeWork offered $850M for the NYC flagship store of Lord & Taylor.

